Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

It's a five week class that meets every Thursday from 6pm-8pm cost is $85

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 11:08 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:13 AM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

it's a five week alia talks with anneliese payne from the maple center about the kickstart class. it's a five week class that meets every thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. it's focus is plant based eating. learn why it's important, see live food demonstrations, get recipes. you can lose weight and have healthy weight management through healthy eating without counting calories and a lot of effort!! healthy eating lowers cholesterol and gives better diabetes control. healthy eating also lowers blood pressure, gives you more energy, less pain, and some people say they sleep better! the fee is $85.00, but financial aid is available. the course runs september 26th and runs through october 24th. the maple center is a nonprofit integrative health education center that offers workshops in preventive strategies to maintain health, and unique programs for those challenged by cancer and chronic illness. this includes programs on healthy lifestyle and nutrition. (812) 234-8733 www.themaplecenter.org
Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Toxic algae found in Indiana waterways: What you need to know to identify it and how to stay safe

Rick's Rallies

Vincennes Lincoln

ISU Football

Vincennes Lincoln

Parke Heritage

Monday Late Forecast

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'