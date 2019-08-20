Speech to Text for Kickstart Class Maple Center Thursdays 6pm-8pm

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a five week alia talks with anneliese payne from the maple center about the kickstart class. it's a five week class that meets every thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. it's focus is plant based eating. learn why it's important, see live food demonstrations, get recipes. you can lose weight and have healthy weight management through healthy eating without counting calories and a lot of effort!! healthy eating lowers cholesterol and gives better diabetes control. healthy eating also lowers blood pressure, gives you more energy, less pain, and some people say they sleep better! the fee is $85.00, but financial aid is available. the course runs september 26th and runs through october 24th. the maple center is a nonprofit integrative health education center that offers workshops in preventive strategies to maintain health, and unique programs for those challenged by cancer and chronic illness. this includes programs on healthy lifestyle and nutrition. (812) 234-8733 www.themaplecalia talks with anneliese payne from the maple center about the kickstart class. it's a five week class that meets every thursday from 6 until 8 p.m. it's focus is plant based eating. learn why it's important, see live food demonstrations, get recipes. you can lose weight and have healthy weight management through healthy eating without counting calories and a lot of effort!! healthy eating lowers cholesterol and gives better diabetes control. healthy eating also lowers blood pressure, gives you more energy, less pain, and some people say they sleep better! the fee is $85.00, but financial aid is available. the course runs september 26th and runs through october 24th. the maple center is a nonprofit integrative health education center that offers workshops in preventive strategies to maintain health, and unique programs for those challenged by cancer and chronic illness.