All You Need to Know for Tuesday

a traffic alert for some terre haute drivers - margaret avenue is closed from 1st street to prairieton road. that's for some sanitary work. the project should be finished by friday.

a judge sentenced tabetha smith to 12 years with the indiana department of corrections. she'll spend another four years on formal probation. that's for the death of her 3-month-old son. the coroner's office ruled the boy's death as a homicide caused by severe dehydration. police say smith never replaced his feeding tube. she'll receive credit for time served.

the cause of a massive fire in st. bernice, indiana has been ruled undetermined. that's because of the intensity of the fire. the fire happened friday morning in a building along west broadway. the building was torn down saturday morning.

a new treatment is available for breast cancer patients. that's at good samaritan hospital in vincennes. it's called deep inspiration breath hold. it helps keep radiation away from the heart during treatment. doctors train patients how to hold their breath. this helps keep the breast and heart as far away from each other as possible.

happening today - the vigo county parks and recreation department will hold another community meeting. they'll be asking for input on the master plan. the meeting starts at 11:30 am at hawthorn park. organizers say they want to make sure your needs are being met and to make sure money is well spent.

the vigo county tax association says majority of its members are in favor of a referendum. that's for vigo county schools. it would ultimately raise your taxes. bill murray is the executive director of the tax payers association. he said their membership is made up of a lot of business owners... and they recognize the need for strong schools.

vigo county parents will soon receive letters informing them about immunizations their child may still need. if students do not get their shots by the designated deadlines, they will "not" be allowed back at school. that is until they have proof of their immunizations or of an upcoming appointment to get them. for the dates of the upcoming deadlines we've linked you to that information on wthitv.com.

happening today - congressman larry buschon will hold a town hall meeting. it's in linton, indiana. buschon will update the public on what's going on in congress. it's also a chance for you to voice your thoughts and concerns. it starts tonight at 6. it's in the auditorium of linton-stockton high school. buschon will also hold town hall meetings in terre haute tomorrow and washington, indiana on thursday.

excessive amounts of blue-green algae in indiana waterways has caused some concerns across the state. that's after it's impacts were deadly causing three dogs drank who drank from the water to die. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from deming park. she has more on the algae. after recent samplings nine bodies of water in indiana were found with blue-green algae in them. while we can't stop them from blooming, the good news is we can prevent it from causing us any harm. here's what you should know. if it is present in the water do not drink from it (even for cooking purposes), and shower after being in the water. some symptoms may include vomiting, rash, sore throat, and headaches. symptoms generally begin hours to two days after exposure. Also make sure your animal avoids the water, because it can be deadly. i spoke with cyndi wagner on the concerns. she's a chief of the targeted monitioring section in the office of water quality at "i-d-e-m." she says not everyone will be impacted by the algae, but it's important to take precautions when there's so much in the waterways. samplings on waterways are done every friday. to find out the results visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from deming park, jk, news 10.

Today: strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. high: 88

tonight: showers and storms, mostly cloudy. low: 72

tomorrow: afternoon storms, heat index: 100. high: 89