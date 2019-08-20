Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts

Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Strong storms are possible across the region this afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 80's with heat index values around 100 degrees.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:16 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:27 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 72

Wednesday: Afternoon storms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 89

Detailed Forecast:

Strong storms are possible across the region this afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 80's with heat index values around 100 degrees. Be careful when being outside for a long period of time! Tomorrow night temperatures will fall to the lower 70's and bounce back to the upper 80's by Wednesday afternoon with high heat index values. A chance of pop up afternoon storms will continue all week.

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Rockville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Brazil
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Stormy and hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

