Speech to Text for Tuesday: Strong thunderstorms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 88
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms, mostly cloudy. LOW: 72
Wednesday: Afternoon storms, heat index: 100. HIGH: 89
Detailed Forecast:
Strong storms are possible across the region this afternoon. Highs will climb to the upper 80's with heat index values around 100 degrees. Be careful when being outside for a long period of time! Tomorrow night temperatures will fall to the lower 70's and bounce back to the upper 80's by Wednesday afternoon with high heat index values. A chance of pop up afternoon storms will continue all week.