Toxic algae found in Indiana waterways: What you need to know to identify it and how to stay safe

Indiana health officials have a warning for Hoosiers after high levels of blue-green algae were found in bodies of water around the state.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:10 AM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:10 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

accepts responsibility. indiana health officials have a warning for hoosiers this morning. that's after high levels of "blue-green algae" were found i bodies of water... around the state. three dogs came in contact with the algae, and died from it. currently, sampling shows the algae in "9" different locations in the area. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live from "deming park" in terre haute. she has more on the algae... and what you should look out for. /////// blue-green algae is something that's experts say has been around for almost 20 years. but--it's a hot topic because it's showing up more and more in our area. here's what you should know on how to identifty it and how you can stay safe if you see it. the algae forms from an excess in nutrients. that comes from run off and fertilizers. it's not always visible in waterways..but if you see something that looks like "spilled paint" that's most likely it. it often looks blue-green in color. it forms as a photosynethic bacteria. i spoke with cyndi wagner on the concerns. she's a chief of the targeted monitioring section in the office of water quality at "idem." she confirmed that the algae can be deadly for animals. < [take: jordan live] jorda} samplings for this algae are done every friday. for more information on how to check your waterways.. visit our website at w-t-h-i-t-v dot com. reporting live from deming
