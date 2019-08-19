Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln

vincennes lincoln boys soccer on the road tonight at evansville central... no score, but the alices jason ramirez changes that....what a shot by ramirez that just gets by the fingertips of the goalee for a goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! four minutes later, numbers not in the favor of day-gun puh-ree- doe....doesn't matter...the vincennes lincoln alice splits the dee and finds the net.... that was your scoring in this one... vincennes lincoln takes it two-nothing...how about this, the victory is the