Vincennes Lincoln

Alices pick up first win in three years

Posted: Aug 19, 2019
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:43 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

vincennes lincoln boys soccer on the road tonight at evansville central... no score, but the alices jason ramirez changes that....what a shot by ramirez that just gets by the fingertips of the goalee for a goal!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! four minutes later, numbers not in the favor of day-gun puh-ree- doe....doesn't matter...the vincennes lincoln alice splits the dee and finds the net.... that was your scoring in this one... vincennes lincoln takes it two-nothing...how about this, the victory is the
Vincennes Lincoln

ISU Football

Vincennes Lincoln

Parke Heritage

