Speech to Text for ISU Football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vincennes lincoln wins 3-1 over terre haute south... welcome back... sycamore football enjoyed a day off today, before the players start school tomorrow..... indiana state will return to practice tomorrow....isu continues to receive preseason recognition... the fcs preseason coaches poll has been released, the sycamores are ranked 16th in the nation... the hype continues to surround this team, but don't think guys like michael ghant or other fellow seniors are going to let it players enjoy it... the seniors have seen the ups and downs of this program and they are hungry to go out with a bang!