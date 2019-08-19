Clear

Vincennes Lincoln

Lady Alices beat THS

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:30 PM
Rick Semmler

despite the wild trip to get to the game, parke heritage wins their season opener 3-0 at west vigo... vincennes lincoln volleyball hosted terre haute south... lady alice multi-sport star darrian car-mean with the shot that south can't return...... south sets mcihaela cox....smart move using her tall frame....perfect shot by michaela, right in the corner.... these two teams went back and forth all night....maycee lange with the tap shot for a winner.... vincennes lincoln wins 3-1 over terre haute south... welcome back... sycamore football enjoyed a day off today, before the players start
