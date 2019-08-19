Speech to Text for Parke Heritage

parke heritage welcome back... parke heritage tonight had an interesting start to their volleyball season...on the way to their season opener at west vigo their bus caught on fire... thankfully everyone got out ok....west vigo sent a bus to pickup the team to bring them to the match.... there are the lady wolves at the green dome ready to take on west vigo... lady vikings weren't kind host early on, savannah mccoy the block and point for west vigo... atlantis clendenin is back for another year....that's good for parke heritage, bad for everyone else... i don't think anyone in the wabash valley hits a volleyball has hard as atlantis does....wow... she also has some really good teammates....nice shot by jillian gregg for parke heritage.... despite the wild trip to get to the game, parke heritage wins their season opener 3-0 at west vigo...