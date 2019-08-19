Speech to Text for Group supports Vigo County Schools tax referendum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deal with financial concerns. "our membership many of whom are business owners recognize a need for strong schools " news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting tonight. she joins us now live with more on what you need to know rondrell... the vigo county school corporation operational referendum has been a big topic of discussion around the county for the past few months. tonight here at the school board meeting the vigo county tax payers association endorsed the school referendum. this coming november there will be two referendums on your ballot in vigo county. one is in support of a casino in terre haute... the other is support of the vigo county school system... tonight... the tax payers association gave their endorsement for the schools referendum. bob murrey the executive director of the tax payers association says the group took a poll of it's members. and even though it wasn't unanimous...the majority said they wanted to support the schools. superintendent of vigo county schools dr. rob haowrth says he knows just how important that support is! "we appreciate their support as we know they are the watch dogs of our taxes in our community and just very supportive of that i hope that that demonstrates some confidence they have historically on where our tax rate has been and as we look to use these tax dollars for student safety i think they're saying that's a good investement not just for our schools but also our community and the return that that has on home values." haworth says he will continue to have community meetings to discuss the referendum. he says those will be start after labor day. reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. vigo county school leaders want you to vote yes for vigo county schools.. they are holding a press confrence tomorrow. leaders of the political action committee, "vote yes for vigo county schools" , will be talking about the launch of its website. it aims to give people more information about the school referendum, while encouraging them to vote in favor of it. that's all happening tomorrow at 3 p.m. news 10s sarah lehman will be there and will have the latest for you on myfox10 and news