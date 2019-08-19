Clear

Group supports Vigo County Schools tax referendum

Group supports Vigo County Schools tax referendum

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 10:09 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 10:09 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Group supports Vigo County Schools tax referendum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deal with financial concerns. "our membership many of whom are business owners recognize a need for strong schools " news 10's sarah lehman was at that meeting tonight. she joins us now live with more on what you need to know rondrell... the vigo county school corporation operational referendum has been a big topic of discussion around the county for the past few months. tonight here at the school board meeting the vigo county tax payers association endorsed the school referendum. this coming november there will be two referendums on your ballot in vigo county. one is in support of a casino in terre haute... the other is support of the vigo county school system... tonight... the tax payers association gave their endorsement for the schools referendum. bob murrey the executive director of the tax payers association says the group took a poll of it's members. and even though it wasn't unanimous...the majority said they wanted to support the schools. superintendent of vigo county schools dr. rob haowrth says he knows just how important that support is! "we appreciate their support as we know they are the watch dogs of our taxes in our community and just very supportive of that i hope that that demonstrates some confidence they have historically on where our tax rate has been and as we look to use these tax dollars for student safety i think they're saying that's a good investement not just for our schools but also our community and the return that that has on home values." haworth says he will continue to have community meetings to discuss the referendum. he says those will be start after labor day. reporting live in downtown terre haute. i'm sarah lehman news 10 back to you. vigo county school leaders want you to vote yes for vigo county schools.. they are holding a press confrence tomorrow. leaders of the political action committee, "vote yes for vigo county schools" , will be talking about the launch of its website. it aims to give people more information about the school referendum, while encouraging them to vote in favor of it. that's all happening tomorrow at 3 p.m. news 10s sarah lehman will be there and will have the latest for you on myfox10 and news
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Steamy and Stormy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

ISU Football

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Group supports Vigo County Schools tax referendum

Image

Crews start work on Clay County resurfacing project

Image

Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Image

Vigo County Parks Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'