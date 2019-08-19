Clear

Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

month. tomorrow... you have another chance to weigh in on the future of vigo county parks. the vigo county parks and recreation department is holding another community meeting. leaders will be asking for input on the master plan. the meeting is from 11:30 am until 12 p.m. at hawthorn park. organizers say your opinion is important. that's because they want to make sure your needs and being met. they also want to make sure money is well spent. again that meeting takes place tomorrow
Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Steamy and Stormy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews start work on Clay County resurfacing project

Image

Vigo County Parks and Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Image

Vigo County Parks Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Image

Teen suicides on the rise

Image

New Cancer Treatment in Vincennes

Image

Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects

Image

.99 cent gas? Terre Haute gas station promotes remodel with a deal drivers could not pass-up

Image

'See You in Terre Haute 2025' Now New Community Plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'