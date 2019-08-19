Clear

Vigo County Parks Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Big Sisters makes $124,000 nationwide

a fundraiser in the wabash valley was a major success. earlier this month...crews car wash in terre haute took part in a national initiative. it's called crew for kids. car wash locations across the country committed to donating 50 percent of ultimate washes. nationally...it amounted to around 124-thousand dollars. they money raised will go to big brother...big sister programs.
