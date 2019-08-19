Speech to Text for Vigo County Parks Drive to raise money for Big Brothers, Rec set to hold Tuesday community meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

10 nightwatch. a fundraiser in the wabash valley was a major success. earlier this month...crews car wash in terre haute took part in a national initiative. it's called crew for kids. car wash locations across the country committed to donating 50 percent of ultimate washes. nationally...it amounted to around 124-thousand dollars. they money raised will go to big brother...big sister programs. sister programs. this includes big brother big