Speech to Text for Teen suicides on the rise

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a troubling trend has surfaced in the state of indiana. new data shows that suicides among adolescents has increased in indiana over the past 2 years. news 10's dominic miranda spoke with a woman today who has experienced this tragedy first hand. he joins us now for more on how she is taking her tragedy and paying it forward. rondrell. . . today i spoke with a special woman who has faced the hardship of teen suicide head on. she spoke with me today about what she believes to contribute to these startling numbers and how you can help. christina crist is the executive director for team of mercy. about 6 years ago. . . she lost her daughter to suicide. team of mercy is an organization that assists survivors following an attempted suicide. they also help the loved ones left behind from a suicide with whatever they need. they aim to bring awareness to the community to help eliminate stigmas of both suicide and mental health. crist believes that children struggle socially and emotionally today. . . and they do not posess the resiliency skills to understand that it's okay to not be okay. she says the first step is bringing awareness to the seriousness of mental health . . . and that children feel comfortable enough to talk to someone if they are struggling. "suicide is the most preventable death out there if individuals get the proper treatment. so i blieve that we can save thousands of lives just simply by starting up conversations and letting people know that its okay to not be okay everyday." crist also told me parents need just as much guidance as children when it comes to a serious topic such as suicide. she says there is absolutely no shame in that and team of mercy will help. their mission is to eliminate other parents from ever dealing with the heartbreak of losing a child. back