Clear

New Cancer Treatment in Vincennes

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 6:21 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for New Cancer Treatment in Vincennes

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

73. radiation treatment can be life saving for cancer patients. but it also can be dangerous to the body's organs. a new treatment at one wabash valley hospital hopes to keep you safe. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes. he tells us how this new treatment will help breast cancer patients. radiation treatment for breast cancer patients can sometimes be dangerous to the heart. this is because radiation comes so close to the important organ. however a new technique hopes to reduce the risk. pk} dr. brian gebhardt studied oncology in his homestate of georgia. for him, the effects of cancer treatment hits close to home. "i had a family member who was diagnosed with cancer which had a pretty big impact on me. then that made me kind of look more into the field of oncology and specifically radiation." just a year ago gebhardt came to vincennes. he also brought along a new way to treat breast cancer. "in particular when we're treating the left side of the breast we're concerned with the dose to the heart. because any radiation dose can increase your risk of having heart disease down the line." deep inspiration breath hold, or dibh, helps to reduce that risk. all by having the patient hold their breath. "we practice with the patient. we'll have them practice their breathing technique so that when they come in they feel comfortable. and we're able to monitor them with special software." scans of the body also help to show where the heart is in relation to the left breast. making sure doctors can give safe treatment. "the survival rates are very high. we expect these patients to have their cancer cured, do well and live a long time. the last thing we want to do is cause them to have another serious side effect down the line." this treatment is focused on the treatment is this the line." effect down the line." this treatment is this this treatment is this the line." effect down the line." this the line." effect down the line." this treatment is focused on the left breast. doctors say dibh would not be used on the right as it is already naturally far away. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.
