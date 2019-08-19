Clear

Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:29 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

they're cracking down.. on "vigo county school corporation officials say".. they're cracking down.. on immunizations for students this school year. "letters" will be sent out in the coming weeks.. to inform parents.. what immunizations their son or, daughter still needs to get. and "officials say".. "if" students do not get their shots by the designated deadlines.. "students" will "not" be allo back at school until they have "proof of their immunizations" or, "proof of an upcoming appointment to get them". it's a way to keep everyone "healthy". /////// ///// "we're working with parents in order to give them time. although, we have to keep in mind that we're.. this is all for the safety of the students and staff because we want to make sure that everybody is immunized properly, so there aren't any potential outbreaks." ////// for the exact dates "of the upcoming deadlines".. we've linked you to that information on our website "wthi tv dot com". should "pediatricians" accept "unvaccinated children" as
