Speech to Text for Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

they're cracking down.. on "vigo county school corporation officials say".. they're cracking down.. on immunizations for students this school year. "letters" will be sent out in the coming weeks.. to inform parents.. what immunizations their son or, daughter still needs to get. and "officials say".. "if" students do not get their shots by the designated deadlines.. "students" will "not" be allo back at school until they have "proof of their immunizations" or, "proof of an upcoming appointment to get them". it's a way to keep everyone "healthy". /////// ///// "we're working with parents in order to give them time. although, we have to keep in mind that we're.. this is all for the safety of the students and staff because we want to make sure that everybody is immunized properly, so there aren't any potential outbreaks." ////// for the exact dates "of the upcoming deadlines".. we've linked you to that information on our website "wthi tv dot com". should "pediatricians" accept "unvaccinated children" as