Monday Early Forecast

Monday Early Forecast

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:27 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:27 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight expect a few isolated showers and storms. partly cloudy and warm with a low of 70. tomorrow will be steamy. day time highs at 90, but feeling like triple digits. sunshine, but also times of scattered storms. tomorrow night, another chance for scattered showers. still muggy, and mostly cloudy with an overnight low only dropping to 73.
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Steamy and Stormy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

