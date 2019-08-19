Speech to Text for Monday Early Forecast

tonight expect a few isolated showers and storms. partly cloudy and warm with a low of 70. tomorrow will be steamy. day time highs at 90, but feeling like triple digits. sunshine, but also times of scattered storms. tomorrow night, another chance for scattered showers. still muggy, and mostly cloudy with an overnight low only dropping to 73.