Speech to Text for Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

campus. "2"-terre haute "traffic alerts" to pass your way! and we begin with "fruitridge avenue". the road is closed "from college avenue" "to hulman street". "crews" are working to replace pipes and to remove trees there. "the plan" is to re-open this stretch of roadway "as soon as tomorrow". and the other closure.. centers on "margaret avenue". "city leaders" tell "news 10".. "margaret" will be close "from 1st street" "to prairiet road". "the closure" is due to some sanitary work being done. "if" all goes as planned.. expect margaret to re-open on friday. "1"-local school district is cracking down "on immunization requirements". the importance "behind this push".. in just a bit! ////// but