Speech to Text for .99 cent gas? Terre Haute gas station promotes remodel with a deal drivers could not pass-up

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are available. "drivers in terre haute" saw something out of the ordinary today.. and this hasn't happened "in years"! just take a look at this! no.. you're not seeing things. this is gas at "99"-cents per gallon. we caught this "at the the marathon gas station" on the corner of 13th and poplar streets. we also caught "dozens of drivers" lined-up to take advantage. "crews" we spoke with say.. this was "not" an accident. they were "selling the cheap gas" to promote their newly remodeled store. they also gave away free hotdogs. and "if" you're thinking you can still get in on this spectacular deal.. we'll, you're out of luck. "the special promotion" ended