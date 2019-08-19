Speech to Text for 'See You in Terre Haute 2025' Now New Community Plan

/////// for the past several months, the terre haute chamber of commerce has been doing extensive research into the local community. the reason... the chamber feels we're in the midst of one of the biggest turning points in the city's history. and the chamber wants it to be a turn for the better. the community plan is called "see you in terre haute 2025." six pillars compose the plan. of course, it starts with improving economic development and infrastructure.. it also looks to its people.. calling to improvehealth and wellness and quality of life. the plan also looks to reverse the area's shrinking population. so} (20.47.44) "population decline is a big issue for our area. we know our median household income is dropping. however, how are we really going tackle that?" (20.48.00) "we really broke it down into some managable chunks, some managable plays, so we can tackle some specific issues individually that we hope will stack up to meeting those larger goals." the last pillar of the plan is a call for increased tourism in the area. local businesses can take part in this plan right away. you can download the "see you in terre haute 2025" logo and display it in your window for all to see. the plan now moves into phase 2. we'll talk more about that coming up on news 10 at six. from the hilton garden inn in downtown terre haute, i'm news 10's jon swaner. back to you. /////// "terre haute".. has a