Speech to Text for Cash stapped Shelburn Police Department turns to Bingo to raise operating money

out on their own. "a small town police department".. tries an unconvential way "of raising money". "chief deputy marshall" "billy mc-combs" of the shelbur police department.. has been an officer for "26"-years. he's lived in shelburn for the last "15". he tells us.. he does "not" remember "1"-time that "the budget" has increased for police. and with a department of "9"-officers.. and the only "2"-k-9s in the county.. "a larger budget" is desperately needed. ////// ////// "we're twice through our gas budget already. i mean, the need for us is here. there's a lot of drugs going through the area. a lot of crime. at one point in time, i think we owned actually 3/4 of the jail population and that was with stops coming through shelburn. the drugs are coming through here - they're getting to our residents and we want to stop that." ////// "the shelburn police department" has been hosting "bingo fundraisers" for about a month now. "mc-combs says".. it's brought-in a small profit so far.. but there's a number of items "the department" needs. "early bird bingo" is held "every wednesday" from "6" un "7"p-m "at the shelburn community center". and then "regular bingo follows". "door prizes", "pull tabs", and "50/50"