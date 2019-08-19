Speech to Text for Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by

"a terre haute mother".. is sentenced for her involvement.. in her own son's death. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, august 19th. ////// "tabetha smith" will now spend the next "12"-years "in prison". and.. another "4"-years "on probation". news 10's "jada huddlestun" was in the courtroom this afternoon.. when the sentencing was read. she joins us now "live".. "from the vigo county courthouse". //////// susie.. today's sentencing actually began back in late july. that's when the judge began hearing testimony in this case. she then continued the sentencing to today.. in order to review records. now let's bring you up to speed on this case. last april.. police say "tabetha smith" took her "3"-month old son to the hospital for breathing problems. the coroner's office ruled the boy's death as a homicide caused by severe dehydration. authorities say "smith" never replaced his feeding tube. "smith" originally faced "4"-charges. those included "neglect of a dependent resulting in death". but under a plea agreement.. "smith" only pleaded guilty to "neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. all other charges were dismissed. today.. "smith" was sentenced to a total of "16"-years. "12"- of those years will be served with the indiana department of corrections. the remaining "4"-years will be on formal probation. "smith" is also getting some credit for time served. now.. today's sentencing went pretty quick. i can tell you there were a lot of people in the courtroom on "smith's" behalf. when the judge asked "smith" if she wanted to appeal.. there was a brief conversation between smith and her lawyer.. and then the gavel was dropped. reporting live at the vigo county courthouse.. jada huddlestun.. news 10. ///////