Clear

Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by

Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by probation in a plea agreement

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 5:10 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 5:10 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a terre haute mother".. is sentenced for her involvement.. in her own son's death. ////// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's monday, august 19th. ////// "tabetha smith" will now spend the next "12"-years "in prison". and.. another "4"-years "on probation". news 10's "jada huddlestun" was in the courtroom this afternoon.. when the sentencing was read. she joins us now "live".. "from the vigo county courthouse". //////// susie.. today's sentencing actually began back in late july. that's when the judge began hearing testimony in this case. she then continued the sentencing to today.. in order to review records. now let's bring you up to speed on this case. last april.. police say "tabetha smith" took her "3"-month old son to the hospital for breathing problems. the coroner's office ruled the boy's death as a homicide caused by severe dehydration. authorities say "smith" never replaced his feeding tube. "smith" originally faced "4"-charges. those included "neglect of a dependent resulting in death". but under a plea agreement.. "smith" only pleaded guilty to "neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. all other charges were dismissed. today.. "smith" was sentenced to a total of "16"-years. "12"- of those years will be served with the indiana department of corrections. the remaining "4"-years will be on formal probation. "smith" is also getting some credit for time served. now.. today's sentencing went pretty quick. i can tell you there were a lot of people in the courtroom on "smith's" behalf. when the judge asked "smith" if she wanted to appeal.. there was a brief conversation between smith and her lawyer.. and then the gavel was dropped. reporting live at the vigo county courthouse.. jada huddlestun.. news 10. ///////
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Steamy and Stormy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vigo County School Corporation cracking down on immunizations for students this year

Image

Monday Early Forecast

Image

Two busy Terre Haute streets close for construction projects

Image

.99 cent gas? Terre Haute gas station promotes remodel with a deal drivers could not pass-up

Image

'See You in Terre Haute 2025' Now New Community Plan

Image

Cash stapped Shelburn Police Department turns to Bingo to raise operating money

Image

Terre Haute mom accused of killing her three-month-old baby receives 12 years in prison, followed by

Image

Bloomfield Designated as early college high school 6:00

Image

"See You in Terre Haute 2025" Now New Community Plan

Image

ISU's Donaghy Day: Beautifying campus with help from the students

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'