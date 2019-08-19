Bloomfield Designated as early college high school 6:00

Clear

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:18 PM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 1:18 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

dining hall's sustainability efforts. one wabash valley school is getting state recognition. but what does that mean for your students? news 10 bureau chief gary brian caught up with one bloomfield, indiana teacher and tells us how the school is working to get students ready for life after high school. "school is back in session here at bloomfield junior and senior high school. as students and teachers get back to work they have something new to be proud of." mitch hobson started his time at bloomfield junior and senior high school as a student. ten years ago college dual credit options were a lot different. "i remember taking calculus, american history, english comp. and at that time some of those courses were through vincennes and so they would do the class over a projector. there was a teacher on the screen and would lead us through two or three days a week." as an english teacher hobson is now helping to lead those dual credit classes. giving those students an education they might pick up at schools like ivy tech or indiana university. "everything that we do here is the same as that class, if you would go to the bloomington campus, those professors are going to be doing the same exact thing that i'm doing." over the summer the center of excellence in leadership of learning has designated bloomfield as an early college high school. school officals say the desigation is proof of the work done by it's teachers and staff. "the committee, the teachers, the students you know have put a lot of work in over the years and to have that validation. that what you're doing at bloomfield junior senior high school is worthy." the orginazation requires schools to match eight prinicples...such as curriculum and rigorous instruction. early college high school's can offer up to two years worth of college credits to students. "what we offer to bloomfield is top notch. and so to know what we're offering that to our kids and that we have staff who are willing to go back and get more education to be equiped to do that is cool." "bloomfield is one of about thirty schools across the state to get the designation. in bloomfield, gary brian news 10." students at north
