AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

Speech to Text for "See You in Terre Haute 2025" Now New Community Plan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

his mother's legacy. for the first time in nearly 20 years... terre haute has a new community plan. it's been years in the making. new for you this midday.. news 10's jon swaner is in studio to tell us more about "see you in terre haute 20-25". /////// alia, the terre haute chamber of commerce has been researching this plan for several months, and now they're releasing it to you, the public. six pillars make up the "see you in terre haute 2025" plan. of course, it focuses on things you would expect: economic development and in frastructure. it also focuses on terre haute's people, calling for special emphasis for health and wellness... as well as quality of life. these pillars come from the months of research by the chamber of commerce. "we really broke it down into some managable chunks, some managable plays, so we can tackle some specific issues individually that we hope will stack up to meeting those larger goals." /////// the "see you in terre haute 2025" plan replaces "a level above, which was the city's previous branding city's previous branding initiative. the new plan is more than 100 pages. you can see it as well as a summary on wthi-tv dot com. back to you.