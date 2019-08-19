Speech to Text for ISU's Donaghy Day: Beautifying campus with help from the students

for july. today kicks off the fall "donaghy day" at indiana state university. it's an annnual event...that promotes volunteer work. it's a day of service set aside for the community to beautify the campus.. and it's all done by the hands of students and volunteers. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the isu campus. she has more on what this day consists of. from helping out the gardners by picking weeds.. to planting herbs.. or even picking up trash around the campus. students take on whatever task needed to make the campus more beautiful. donaghy day takes place in the fall and the spring each year. it was named after "fred donaghy" who was a professor of life sciences. it was initated in 1976...as a day to celebrate the season... and help make campus a bit more beautiful. it's an opportunity for students to give back to their surrounding community. garden manager, patti weaver says.. it's an event that not only helps students get involved with other students.. but also promotes taking care of the planet. "mother nature needs some help. so it's getting them to understand that this is critical to their lives. not just gardening for produce, mother nature or nature in itself is critical to your life." it goes