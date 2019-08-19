All You Need to Know for Monday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening today - a patch and re-surfacing project will start in clay county, indiana. that's on u.s. highway 40. it spans eastern brazil through knightsville and harmony. workers will update the curb ramps. that's so they're compliant with the americans with disabilities act. there will be road patching. that should be done by november. in the spring u-s highway 40 will be re-surfaced. also expected to start today work on u-s highway 231. that's through greencastle in putnam county. work should last through mid-september.

happening today - the terre haute chamber of commerce will unveil phase one of a project that's been months in the works. the chamber has been researching a community plan. it will unveil its findings to the community at 8 this morning. the presentation will take place at the hilton garden inn in downtown terre haute. this will include how the project will now move into its second phase. News 10’s jon swaner will be there for the presentation and have updates for you on news 10 at midday and news 10 first at five.

if you drive by isu's hulman center today you'll likely notice that renovations are really starting to take shape. the metal composite siding has started to go up on the northwest corner. crews are working clockwise to put-up the siding all around the facility. hulman center is going through mechanical and architectural upgrades. the project is on target to be done by late next year.

in parke county a former cadet advisor at the bellmore fire department faces two counts of child seduction. court documents show john staggs had a sexual relationship with a juvenile fire cadet. he reportedly initiated a game of hide-and-seek at the firehouse in order to have sex with the female. Police seized a number of devices at stagg's home for evidence. staggs remains in the parke county jail on $15,000 bond. he's been fired from the bellmore fire department.

another celebration of life was held for eva kor, this time in indianapolis. the son of the holocaust survivor and international icon is asking everyone to continue his mother's legacy. her son "alex" was one of many who spoke at the service. kor's story of survival and forgiveness impacted people across the globe. she founded the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. kor died in july.

today is the fall "donaghy day" at indiana state university. it was introduced in 1970 as a way to promote volunteer work in the community. it's a day of service set aside to beautify the campus.. it's all done by students and volunteers. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the isu campus. she has more on what this day is all about. what many of us don't realize is how much mother nature plays an important role in our lives. this day is dedicated to helping out in any way possible to help keep our community beautiful. from helping out the gardners by picking weeds.. to planting herbs.. or even picking up trash around the campus. students take on whatever task needed to start the school year off right. the day also teaches students at a young age the importance of taking care of the earth. garden manager at isu, patti weaver, says it's such an important part of giving back to mother nature. for more information on how you can get involved visit our website at wthitv.com. reporting live in terre haute, jk, news 10.

today: mostly sunny, afternoon storms possible. high: 88

tonight: early storms, partly cloudy. low: 72

tomorrow: afternoon storms, heat index: 105. high: 92