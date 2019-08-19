Clear

Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

The new Crosspoints Apostolic Sanctuary in Paris, Illinois enjoyed services in their brand new sanctuary Sunday. That's after crews built the church in just 30 hours.

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Aug 19, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year for the competition. paris, illinois has a brand new church... and it only took 30 hours to build it! this is the new "crosspoints apostolic sanctuary." crews started working on the building on friday morning. they finished things up saturday afternoon. news 10 was there for the first service at the new location on sunday. it's at "8-02 north high street" in paris. those who helped put everything together say it's a great
Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot conditions with afternoon storms.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

Image

Monday: Mixing sun and clouds. Spotty showers. High: 88°

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Image

March through the Arch

Image

Weather impact on Wabash Valley gardens

Image

Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

Image

Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Image

South Soccer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert cancelled for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'