Speech to Text for Wabash Valley congregation enjoys services in brand new church built in just 30 hours

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year for the competition. paris, illinois has a brand new church... and it only took 30 hours to build it! this is the new "crosspoints apostolic sanctuary." crews started working on the building on friday morning. they finished things up saturday afternoon. news 10 was there for the first service at the new location on sunday. it's at "8-02 north high street" in paris. those who helped put everything together say it's a great