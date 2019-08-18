Speech to Text for Brazil Concert Band

picnic celebration. the oldest continuous concert band in indiana is still drawing crowds each weekend. tonight... the brazil concert band presented "musical america." nats: music the brazil concert band performs in forest park each sunday night over the summer. the band offers an outlet for adult musicians -- and of course -- preserves historical musical pieces for today's audiences. the brazil concert band presents "grand finale 2019" next sunday at a special time of 7:30pm