Brazil Concert Band

picnic celebration. the oldest continuous concert band in indiana is still drawing crowds each weekend. tonight... the brazil concert band presented "musical america." nats: music the brazil concert band performs in forest park each sunday night over the summer. the band offers an outlet for adult musicians -- and of course -- preserves historical musical pieces for today's audiences. the brazil concert band presents "grand finale 2019" next sunday at a special time of 7:30pm
