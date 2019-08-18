Clear

Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 11:33 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:33 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

builds across the country. local musicians inducted into the wabash valley hall of fame celebrated with the community today. this was the annual wabash valley hall of fame picnic. it's a chance for these musicians to jam with those in the community. not only was there some good music... there was also food and a silent auction. all money raised is given back to the shriner's hospital. organizers say this is a way to help give back to the community while having a good time. this was the 12th year for the
