Speech to Text for Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

builds across the country. local musicians inducted into the wabash valley hall of fame celebrated with the community today. this was the annual wabash valley hall of fame picnic. it's a chance for these musicians to jam with those in the community. not only was there some good music... there was also food and a silent auction. all money raised is given back to the shriner's hospital. organizers say this is a way to help give back to the community while having a good time. this was the 12th year for the