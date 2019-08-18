Speech to Text for March through the Arch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a new class of students at indiana state university are headed to the classroom this week. today... they were welcomed to campus by faculty and staff. the march through the arch was held this evening. staff at indiana state university gave out high fives and smiles to new students. the class of 20-23 got to participate in the sycamore tradition. indiana state university