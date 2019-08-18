Speech to Text for Weather impact on Wabash Valley gardens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's 95. its been a difficult year for wabash valley growers. we saw lots of rain early in the season... but later -- the weather dried up for a significant stretch. "every year's a learning experience you know so this is just one more crazy experience on how to garden." news 10's richard solomon stopped by the indiana state community garden. he has more on what growers say they need now for a successful harvest. richar} i talked to a few gardeners over on campus. they told me this year has been on for the books. but they're taking away the positives of this year and not worrying about the bad. pk} it's been a long gardening season for edith campbell. she came out on sunday to check on her plants. "i thought i was going to put mulch down but it's too wet" she told me this has been one interesting season. campbell says weather hasn't been good to gardeners this summer. too much rain in the beginning plus a drought towards the later months stunted the growth of many plants... campbell says she just has to roll with the punches. "you can't control it so you just, it is what it is you learn to just accept things as they come " "this is part of the problem with a very hot dry summer" patti weaver says this is the second worst year the garden''s had in it's 12 years. she took me through the garden to see some of the bad areas. weaver manages the garden. some of the plants didn't make it through the season.. "we're not getting produce like we should be. we've had a lot of failure in fruits set the plants have been doing ok it's just he fruit set has been a real struggle" campbell says this year has taught her a valuable life lesson. "cause you know it's not about me it is what it is you just do the best you can you're thankful for what you do have not for what you don't have" richar} weaver told me she tells every gardener at the beginning of the season...sit back..relax..and enjoy the rid. back to you.