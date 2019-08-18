Clear

Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 11:30 PM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 11:30 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

Speech to Text for Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one of 17 states with its own version of the law. the son of holocaust survivor and international icon -- eva kor -- is asking everyone to continue his mother's legacy. eva kor was remembered today at a celebration of life service in indianapolis. her son -- alex -- was one of many who spoke at the service. kor's story of survival and forgiveness has impacted people across the globe. she founded the candles holocaust museum in terre haute. kor
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Increasing Clouds and Hot With Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Brazil Concert Band

Image

Wabash Valley HOF Picnic

Image

March through the Arch

Image

Weather impact on Wabash Valley gardens

Image

Eva Kor remembered at Indy service

Image

Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Image

South Soccer

Image

South Braves Golf

Image

Valley Kick-off

Image

Stormcrest Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert issued for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'