Speech to Text for Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here is a live here is a live look from folwer park in vigo county. photojournalist jaren west is capturing the video for us this morning. you can see... we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day - it'll be hot; a high at 87. it'll feel closer to 100 this afternoon. there's another chance of showers and storms in the mix this afternoon, too. lows tonight drop to 71, still a spotty shower can't be ruled out. then, for tomorrow, a high at 88, it'll feel like it's 95. we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of clouds for the of sun and we'll see a mix we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day - it'll be hot; a high at 87. it'll feel closer to 100 this afternoon. there's another chance of showers and storms in the mix this afternoon, too. lows tonight drop to 71, still a spotty shower can't be ruled out. then, for tomorrow, a high at 88, it'll feel like it's 95.