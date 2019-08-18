Clear

Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Another round of showers and storms are in the forecast for Sunday. Some could become strong-to-severe.

Posted: Aug 18, 2019 9:17 AM
Updated: Aug 18, 2019 9:22 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

Speech to Text for Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here is a live here is a live look from folwer park in vigo county. photojournalist jaren west is capturing the video for us this morning. you can see... we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day - it'll be hot; a high at 87. it'll feel closer to 100 this afternoon. there's another chance of showers and storms in the mix this afternoon, too. lows tonight drop to 71, still a spotty shower can't be ruled out. then, for tomorrow, a high at 88, it'll feel like it's 95. we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of clouds for the of sun and we'll see a mix we'll see a mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day - it'll be hot; a high at 87. it'll feel closer to 100 this afternoon. there's another chance of showers and storms in the mix this afternoon, too. lows tonight drop to 71, still a spotty shower can't be ruled out. then, for tomorrow, a high at 88, it'll feel like it's 95.
Terre Haute
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Rockville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Increasing Clouds and Hot With Showers and Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sunday 8/18 AM Wx

Image

South Soccer

Image

South Braves Golf

Image

Valley Kick-off

Image

Stormcrest Festival

Image

Terre Haute Swim-a-thon

Image

Nationwide Clear the Shelter events held Saturday

Image

Sullivan County Human Society Celebrates 10 Years

Image

New Afrikan People's Assembly

Image

Saturday 8/17 Weather

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

AMBER Alert issued for missing teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Crews on scene of large warehouse fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'