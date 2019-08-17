Clear

South Soccer

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 11:48 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 11:48 PM
Posted By: Braden Harp

finish as well... over on the pitch, the terre haute south boys soccer team was on the road at castle... 22 mins left in the 1st half, braves trail 2-0 but cut into the lead with this goal from brock barger... the knights on the attack after that braves goal, the cross from the corner is headed straight up in the air but the south goalie pulls it down before it can do any damage... later in the 1st, pk oppurtunity for matthew ford, he converts this try for the goal to tie things up at 2 all... castle would score two more goals in the second half and go on to beat terre haute south in this one by a
