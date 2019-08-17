Speech to Text for South Braves Golf

haute south also hosted their girls golf invitational earlier this invitational girls golf hosted their south also terre haute south also hosted their girls golf invitational earlier this afternoon at rea park... check out this approach shot on hole four by grace kidwell...a near perfect chip and run by the terre haute south brave... and kidwell takes advantage on the following putt, drilling this one for birdie...she lead her braves with a score of 92...th south finishes in sixth... on hole 18, terre haute north's nikki bo-knee-la putting from the first cut for birdie and it has just enough on it...beautiful putt by the lady patriot, she finished with a total round of 88...th north finishes in fourth... on hole 8, vincennes rivet's lilly waggoner putting from the first cut, up the green and gets it within a couple feet of the cup... waggoner finishes with the fifth best score on the day as she lead her lady patriots to a sixth place