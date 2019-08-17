Speech to Text for Valley Kick-off

and hello and welcome back...we are officially in the 2019 high school fall sports season... earlier today hundreds of people showed up to support their student athletes in a wabash valley classic... terre haute south hosted the valley kick-off cross country meet at lavern gibson this morning... first up the boys race...brebuef jesuit senior jack kovach lead this one from the jump...he won the race with a final time of 16:05... terre haute south's cael light finishes in sixth place with a final time of 16:38... finishing just outside the top ten, braves sophmore matt gambill came in 11th place at 16:52 while terre haute north sophmore nolan white finished in 12th just two seconds behind him at 16:54... then it was the ladies turn to take the stage at lavern gibson... two sophmores pulled away from the pack late in this one as lowell's karina james finishes in first with a final time of 18:29...brebeuf's madeline keller takes second with a time of 18:42... some excitement here, northview freshman halle miller passes terre haute south senior lily barton in the final stretch of the race...miller finishes in ninth place with a final time of 20:24, while barton finishes in 10th just one second behind her at 20:25... terre