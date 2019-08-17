Stormcrest Festival

Clear

the u-s-a swimming foundation. folks in clay county came out to give back through a unique event today. "storm-crest festival" was held at craig park this morning. the event featured medieval demonstrations... games... music... role play... and vendors. the money raised will benefit "christmas in the park" and a medieval society called "stormcrest." "we've noticed brazil has lost a lot of their events kind of, and we really want to not just help terre haute out but help brazil out too because that's another community where a lot of our players come from, so we really wanted to show our support for both of the cities." this was
