Speech to Text for Terre Haute Swim-a-thon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

college bound athletes are diving toward the future with your help. the terre haute torpedoes held a swim-a-thon today. swimmers had a two hour time period to swim a maximum of 2-hundred laps. donors were able to pledge money on the number of laps swimmers completed. all proceeds will go to provide scholarships for swimmers. organizers say events like this help them provide the services to the community. "our athletes who are on free or reduced lunch get a significant discount, and at this point we are just losing that money. we want to offer that to the community, but this is a way we can help make up for that and make sure coaches are getting paid and everybody is getting the level of coaching that they need." a portion of the proceeds also