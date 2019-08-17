Speech to Text for Sullivan County Human Society Celebrates 10 Years

with some sunshine, but there's a slight chance of showers monday afternoon. folks are spending the evening getting some good food and listening to some live music in terre haute. happening now... ribs on the river is underway at fairbanks park. you're taking a live look at the fun. it's a festival that features vendors from around the country. in addition to the good food...there's also a beer garden on site and live music. this is the last evening for the festival. things wrap up tonight at 11. a local humane society is celebrating 10 years with the community. the sullivan county humane society spent the evening celebrating a decade of service. there was a ceremony this evening at the sullivan civic center. those at the celebration got the chance to adopt animals.. check out some vendors.. and take their pets for a walk. organizers say they're grateful for the love and support from the community. "we're lucky that we have a lot of support from the community, or we wouldn't be able to be here this long and we wouldn't be as successful as we are." this was the first celebration the humane society has held.. but they hope to hold similar events