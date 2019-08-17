Speech to Text for New Afrikan People's Assembly

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

service to the state and nation. the group "new afrikan liberation collective" hosted an assembly on today. the goal of the assembly is to educate the black community on the importance of coming together and supporting each other. speakers from all over touched on ways the black community can rebuild schools... end poverty issues... and ways to put money back into the black community. those at the assembly say this is a vehicle to help build up the black community. "work harder than that next person has to work you know strive to be the best that you can be and also throw that rope throw the rope back and help somebody else." joyner says she hopes to host this assembly each