Saturday 8/17 Weather

Showers and storms are in the forecast for the day, with spotty showers possible on Sunday.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 9:29 AM
Posted By: Eric Stidman

from vigo here is a live here is a live look from vigo county this morning. this is near the aquatics center where a swim-a-thon is happening today. photojournalist jaren west is capturing this live picture for us. you can see... pretty good chance of showers and storms today - some before noon - and some a little later. we'll see some sunshine, too. a high at 84. then, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 71. partly sunny tomorrow and hot with a high at 87. we start the week with some sunshine, but there's a slight chance of showers monday afternoon. pretty good chance of showers and storms today - some before noon - and some a little later. we'll see some sunshine, too. a high at 84. then, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 71. partly sunny tomorrow and hot with a high at 87. we start the week with some sunshine, but there's a slight chance of showers monday afternoon. pretty good chance of showers and storms today - some before noon - and some a little later. we'll see some sunshine, too. a high at 84. then, partly cloudy tonight, a low at 71. partly sunny tomorrow and hot with a high at 87. we start the week with some sunshine, but there's a slight chance of showers monday afternoon.
Terre Haute
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Showers & Storms Saturday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

