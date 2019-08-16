Speech to Text for Sullivan

year in a row... i'm happy to introduce the newest member of sports 10. it's a guy many of you have seen around the last few years in marty ledbetter. he's done a great job and will be my sidekick on friday night's. marty caught a couple games down south and joins us now the action. thanks rick. sullivan and north central don't face each other during the regular season so their annual scrimmage showdown is always big for county bragging rights... this year it was the arrows turn to host the t-birds... sullivan opted to go on offense first and they start on their own 40 yard line... quick pass by new sophmore qb randy kelley to william vernelson, vernelson shakes the first t-bird out of his cleats, stiff arms the next man before being shoved out of bounds... a few plays later in the drive, kelley throws in the backfield to freshman lane deckard and look at the young man truck the defender at the goaline for the sullivan touchdown... arrows heading the other way after the td, kelley trying to find a man open down field, moves around in the pocket before being sacked by senior mikey patrick... t-birds turn on offense, new man under center coby brewer rolls to his left and finds cody curtis open just infront of the sticks, curtis gets the first down and more as he runs over the arrows defender before stepping out of bounds... north central trying to keep the momentum rolling but sullivan's mason levingston strips the ball and carter mckee falls on it for the golden arrows... next week both of these teams will open the 2019 season at home as north central will host west vigo and sullivan will welcome north knox to town... the