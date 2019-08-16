Speech to Text for West Vigo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

next friday when they travel to the patriots.... we have a couple changes to our sports 10 crew this season. we're excited to have dominic miranda helping us on friday nights. dom took in his very first football game in the wabash valley tonight and he joins us now to recap it. thank you rick. . . i traveled up state road 63 with 3a west vigo to see them face one of the top teams in the state in 1a north vermillion. both teams came out ready for their first taste of the gridiron. . . and it was a beautiful night for football in cayuga. the falcons hosted the vikings and they started off the night with a bang pounding the run game. sophomore running back jonathan martin got the festivities started as he breaks one tackler and see ya. . . he's gone. . .out running the west vigo defense for a 65 yard touchdown run. they didn't stop there as senior playmaker wyatt reynolds is primed for his final campaignn bolting down the sidelines and plowing over the viking defender. that set up this touchdown scamper after that handoff faked everyone out. reynolds follows his wall of blockers and stiffarms his way into the endzone as north vermillion came out hot. but as the sun set. . . west vigo came alive and it was mainly through the air led by senior quarterback dane andrews. he finds the junior cayden cinotto for the first down. . . and that got the scoring going for the vikings as andrews hits his fellow senior kaleb hannahs on the slant route for the 15 yard touchdown. but arguably the play of the night from this one as andrews finds deshaun lowe on the curl route and the freshman does the rest. side-stepping defenders. . . breaking tackles. . .keeping his legs churning. . .and getting some help from his big o-lineman ethan burgess. lowe finds his way into the endzone and caps off the evening for the vikings and the falcons. both of these teams are set for week one action next friday night on the road. west vigo travels to farmersburg to take on 1a north central. . . and north vermillion begins their quest for state at 3a owen valley.