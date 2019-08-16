Speech to Text for THN Football

to the patriots.... we had a barrett reunion in clinton as greg and chris went up against each other for the first time in their coaching career as south vermillion took on terre haute north. good crowd on hand in clinton.... almost every practice i'm at i see teams practice the tip drill...this is why.... terre haute north linebacker conner lou-tz gets the deflection and big turnover for the patriots defense.... thomas brooks makes something out of nothing here.....the south vermillion junior reverses field...then breaks three tackles to pick up some positive yardage for the wildcats... south vermillion has a star sophomore qb in athony gar-zoe-lean-e that's already drawing d1 interest...easy to see why, nice accuracy on the td pass to eli royal.... north's qb matt gauer has an arm......he shows it off on the bomb to eli moody.....the north junior wide out wins the jump ball.. he almost forget he wasn't in the endzone, but he jumps in for the score.... as i mentioned terre haute north host northview next week, no doubt the patriots will be looking for payback... south vermillion will be trying