Speech to Text for TH South football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back. welcome back. one week from now the opening night of the indiana high school football season will be in the books. to get ready for week one, teams tonight held a scrimmage.... at terre haute south, the braves hosted northview. it didn't take long for the big plays to happen...check out this incredible juggling catch by terre haute south wide receiver james mallory... yes, james is the son of isu football coach curt mallory...i always knew james had great hands but this is ridiculous... same drive...south punches it in from short distance...freshman jsoh cot-tee finds paydirt..... northview defense would tighten up....they get pressure on the qb and zack calandrilla gets the get easy interception.... terre haute south's defense would answer....you can't read a pass play any better than jacob rutledge did here...that would of been a pick-six by the braves db...... northview's offense took awhile to get going, but they would find the endzone a couple times... keegan garrison on the qb sneak.....then garrison finds illias gordon and the northview fullback is a bad man that i would not want to tackle...he just bounces off defenders on his way into the endzone.... in the goalline segment south was sharp, they scored on four of their 10 plays....allen haire is like a big freight train...once he gets going its best just to get out of his way..... things get going for real next week... what an opener for terre haute south....they host 4a, second ranked evansville central... northview beat terre haute north last year for the first time since 2006, they'll try to do it again next friday when