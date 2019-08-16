Speech to Text for North Vermillion wins Colts Leadership Challenge

the north the north vermillion falcons are holding a champion title! the football team won the "2019 colts leadership challenge" it's a competition for the largest blood drive.. this is the teams sixth title with the competition. more than 100 donors and 80 units were raised.. that's the most among all 53 participating teams! school leaders say its something everyone has gotten behind. " we're always looking for service leadership and character development. and this is somehing that everyone kind of bought into." this was the seventh year