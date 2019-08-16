Speech to Text for 10 inmates complete Ivy Tech welding program

students feel welcome. today was a very special day for 10 local inmates. ivy tech community college in terre haute held a graduation ceremony. it marked the inmate's successful completion of a welding program. the program is a collaboration between ivy tech and the department of corrections. the goal is to help these inmates re-enter society. officials say getting good employment opportunities is one of the first steps. "a really is a powerful experience to see them develop and to learn a trade and to see their level of interest and enthusiasm and just focus on learning a trade that's going to help them." "it was a little difficult at times and it made you want to be like aah but i got through it. it was fun." officials say there are a lot of opportunities in welding. they say there are around 350-thousand open jobs in