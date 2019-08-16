Speech to Text for Judges select a winner for Ribs on the River

in terre haute. ribs on the river is still happening at fairbanks park in terre haute. this time news 10 got in on the fun. the fork in the road crew....along with terre haute mayor duke bennett got to do a little judging of the ribs. they say pigfoot barbecue is the winner. news 10 spoke with the owner. he says his st. louis style ribs have a unique flavor. "it's kind of a little specialty. you get a little taste of the way we cook it and its good." if you're looking to come to your own conclusion you still have time. tomorrow is