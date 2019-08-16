Clear

Terre Haute based business moves to a new location

before he passed away. the project is in his honor. a terre haute business has a new home. news 10 stopped by harding avenue. that's the new location for among friends. among friends is a home écor business. it focuses on unique and floral designs. local business leaders were on site to help with celebrations. news 10 spoke with the owners. they say they're excited by all they will be able to offer at the new location. "i try to be original and stuff and that's sort of what people like. you know i don't mind to use their stuff and our stuff. you know i tell them if you've got a floral arrangement that you like but not the vase. i tell them bring me the vase." again...among friends is
