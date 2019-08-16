Speech to Text for Montezuma received $700,000 grant from state, money going towards wastewater project

for an independent contractor. the town of montezuma will finally be able to complete its wastewater project. that's thanks to a grant for $700 thousand dollars from the state. it'll help fix some of the issues the water system currently has. news 10's richard solomon joins us now live from the newsroom. he gives us a tour of the sewage plants and some of the repairs they'll be getting. i spoke with one man who works on the sewage system around town. travis helton told me it's a job that has to be done. he believes having an up to date sewage system makes the city cleaner. pk} it takes a special kind of person to do a dirty job. travis helton accepts the challenge. helton works on the sewage system in montezuma. he told me the problems with the sewage system have gotten out of hand recently. "there's times that we can't even find the leak" some of those issues include failing equipment...and toxins in the river. luckily...the state funded montezuma with $700 thousand dollars. in addition to that...local partners funded $515 thousand dollars. that's about 1.2 million dollars all together. the money will go towards upgrades to the sewage system.. cleaning up the phosphorus out the river...and getting better equipment. "it's going to help us tremendously and i've actually seen one of these systems work and it's pretty nice" "if they didn't get this grant it was probably going to push us out another 6 months" dustin whalen is a project manager. he told me the money couldn't have come at a better time. "the major issues, they're failing as we speak so if we don't get that addressed that'll lead to other equipment failures" helton told me that keeping the town's sewage system up to date...promotes a clean place to live. "we've got all our customers counting on us to get rid of it. and if we would lose that we'd have to shut everybody down" helton says he expects it'll take about 6 months before everything is finally up and running. reporting live in the newsroom im news 10's richard solomon back to you.