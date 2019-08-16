Clear
New facade starts to go up at Hulman Center

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

weekend "at i-s-u". and we've been talking about all the changes underway "at hulman center" for quite some time now.. and "today".. you ca really start to see what the exterior will look like. "today" "the metal composite siding" started to go up "on the northwest corner". "crews" are working clockwise to put-up the siding all around the facility. "hulman center" is currently going through mechanical and architectural upgrades. "the project" is on target to be
