Speech to Text for Two Vigo County schools welcome hundreds for move-in day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

taking the taking the kids off-to-college can be "an exciting" and "emotional time for families". that's why "1"-local school hoped to ease some of the nerves today. this is "move-in day" "at saint mary-of-the-woods college". "students" and "their families" arrived "to a warm welcome" on campus. along with "smiling faces" and "cheers".. each car received "a personal hello" "from president dottie king". /////// ///////// "it's really important for us to distinguish ourselves as a school that prides itself on knowing our students and knowing their parents... that they're far more than a number to us... and so it begins right here. /////// "a blessing ceremony" was held this afternoon. "orientation sessions" will continue throughout the weekend. "new students" are getting used to "the sycamore life" "a indiana state university". and they're getting help from those who've been "in their shoes before". we met-up "with student volunteers" this morning during "move-in". "they say".. they're using their own experience.. to help "new sycamores" settle-in. ////// /////// "what i found is that the students are usually pretty ready, so i just try to comfort the families and make sure that they're ready and they're not as nervous... because they might put a lot of pressure on their student to be ready. so i just try to make sure they feel welcome, and in turn that makes the students feel welcome." /////// "welcome activities" are planned throughout the